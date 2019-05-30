BICK
DOW — Judith Karen Dobson Bevill Bick passed away on May 15, 2019 at her home after a battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 1 at the Jerseyville American Legion from noon to 2 p.m. following a graveside service at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton, Illinois at 10:30 a.m. Per the family's request, flowers may be sent to the Jerseyville American Legion for the Celebration of Life or one can plant a flower, shrub, or tree in memory of Judith. Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.