MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN — Judith Ann (Seibert) DeVries passed away on October 20, 2020.

Judy was born on October 9, 1936 and was raised in Alton.

On June 21, 1958 she married Neil DeVries. The couple and family later moved to Milwaukee.

Judy is survived by her husband, 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Siebert, her mother Catherine Seibert, and brother Vic Seibert.