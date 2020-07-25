1/2
Judith Kuehnel
1951 - 2020
EAST ALTON — Judith "Judy" Kuehnel, 69, passed away at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Barnes – Jewish Hospital.

She was born on May 21, 1951, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Rita (Edgington) Noel.

Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Kuehnel – Steiniger and her fiancé, Mike Bunt of East Alton; a son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Melissa Kuehnel of Jerseyville, Illinois; four grandchildren, Morgan, Gregory Jr., Colton, and Eva; her longtime companion and business partner, Dave O'Dell of East Alton; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Sandra "Kay" and Terry Holland of Portage, Indiana, and Loretta "Jean" Divine of Wood River, Illinois; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert "Bob" and Penny Noel of Hartford, Illinois; also many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Judy owned and operated B & R Tavern in East Alton. She managed the Township Village Apartment in East Alton for over 30 years.

Judy was always on the go and loved spending time with her grandkids. She was always helping people. Judy was a monitor in East Alton Schools and all of the kids loved her. She loved all of the students and all of the students loved her. They called her Miss Judy or Mammy. Mammy is the grandma nickname that her grandkids and school kids called her. She was a member of River of Life Church in Alton.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence "Bud" Noel.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Private family services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. A public celebration of life, will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
