NEW DELHI — Judith Ann Merkle, 82, died at 7:37 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in Lacrosse, Wisconsin.

She was born in Alton, Illinois on Dec. 29, 1936, one of two daughters born to Byron F. and Arlene C. (Miller) Yancey. She was a graduate of Alton Senior High School, and shortly after graduation served as a secretary for the Alton School District and married Edmund (Jack) Perez. They were later divorced.

Judy married Robert Charles Merkle Sr. in 1974. Judy chose to be a stay at home Mom, caring for her children and participating in the numerous activities.

Later in life, she owned and operated Merkle's Plants located on US Highway 67 in New Delhi for nearly 25 years, prior to their retirement. She and Bob shared many wonderful years together before his passing on July 31, 2013.

After Bob's passing Judy moved to Decorah, Iowa to be near her son. She lived at an assisted living facility and enjoyed working with plants, making braided rugs and joining in other activities.

Surviving are a son and daughter in-law, James and Rhonda Perez of Decorah, Iowa; a daughter, Anne Perez Slaughter of East Alton; three grandchildren, Katie Perez, a student at Drake

University in Des Moines, Iowa, Matt AH Slaughter of East Alton and Randy J. Pogmore of Mississippi; and a sister,

Carole Killebrew of Camdenton, Missouri.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard "Rick" Perez on Oct. 9, 2000; an infant son, Jack Alan Perez; and a brother in-law, Harold Killebrew.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Upper Alton Cemetery.