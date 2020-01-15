WOOD RIVER — Judith Marilyn "Judy" Price, 79, blessed by the Sacraments of The Holy Mother Church, passed away 8:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Feb. 20, 1940, she was the daughter of Peter and Margaret (Magurany) Vinovich.

On May 26, 1962 in Wood River, she married Donald Price, Sr.. He survives.

She had been employed as an administrative assistant for Shell Oil Refinery, Foutch-Webb Insurance Agency and Brigman Insurance Agency.

Judy was an active member of her community. When her boys were young, she was a room mother, den mother and President of the P.T.A. Throughout the years, she was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Roundhouse Senior Club, Holy Angels Parish Funeral Luncheon Committee, Holy Angels Parish Quilters, Wood River Library Board, past secretary of the Alter Society and past President and Secretary of the Wood River Museum.

She enjoyed walking with her friends at the Wood River Pool and participating in the "Class of 57" luncheons. She loved her family; especially cooking for them, spending time at Bennett Springs State Park and attending all of her sons' and grandchildren's events.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Donald, Jr. (Donna) Price of The Woodlands, Texas, and David (Carey) Price of Bethalto, Illinois; six grandchildren, Alyssa (Bryan) Spa, Taylor Price, Corey Price, Ashley Whitmore, Brady Price and Kelsey Price; two great grandchildren, Brynlee and Jameson Spa; and two sisters, Diane Walton and Cindy (Ken) Best of Woodstock, Georgia.

Her parents and a sister, Mary Deem preceded in death.

The family extends a a heartfelt "Thank You" to the I.C.U. Staffs of Alton Memorial Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial Service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan, 18 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will be celebrant.

Private burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Holy Angels Parish or Masses.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.