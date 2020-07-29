1/
Judith Ringering
1937 - 2020
WOOD RIVER — Judith A. Ringering, 83, passed away 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River, Illinois.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Jan. 26, 1937, she was the daughter of Raymond James and Viola "Tudie" (Garner) Ringering.

Judy was a member of Holy Angels Parish and choir, the "Sweet Adelines" group, and an avid bowler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 3 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Parish Church
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
