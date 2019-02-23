JUDITH SITTON

ALTON — Judith Lorraine Sitton, 73, passed away peacefully at Evelyn's House on Feb. 20, 2019.

She was born Feb. 16, 1946 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Oliver Lloyd and Irma Moselle Sitton (nee Cartwright).

Judith is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law Tracy Lorraine and Brendan Kelly Devery Sr.; and her loving siblings Sandra Bourque, Myra Long, Marcia Pruitt and Kelly Sitton. She was a loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

Judith is preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Irma; her son Hilary "Skip" Orlando Cunningham III; her sister June Backs; and brothers Harold, Gary, and George Sitton.

The family will have a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Judith's memory may make a memorial contribution to 5 Acres Animal Shelter by visiting fiveacresanimalshelter.org.