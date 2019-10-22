SOUTH ROXANA — Judith Ann Mounds Vitali, 79, passed away 5:05 a.m., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 At Evelyn's House in Creve Couer, Missouri.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Aug. 15, 1940, she was the daughter of Oscar mos and Mary N. (Dunning) Davis.

She had worked as a production laborer and inspector for the Olin Corporation for 37 1/2 years before retiring in 2000.

Judy was a member of Lifechurch X in Waterloo, Illinois.

On Feb. 22, 1980 in Edwardsville, Illinois, she married Donald Vitali. He survives.

Surviving also are two daughters, Lisa (Chuck) Ross of South Roxana, Illinois, Linda K. (David) Catterson of Vandalia, seven grandchildren, Nicole Shaw, Justin (Kayla) Shaw, Ryan (Jo) Shaw, David (Kara) Gan, Robbie Engles, Jacob (Kaylynn), Erica Ross (Adam Roberson); 16 great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and three sisters, Esther Dickerson of Edwardsville, Mary Magee of Highland and Dorothy McDonald of Asheville, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Phyllis Shaw, Penny Sue Gan; granddaughter, Sara Engles; brother, Paul Davis; three sisters, Virginia Melow, Alice Jackson and Betty Haeffner.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Pastor Matt Heck will officiate.

Memorials may be made to .