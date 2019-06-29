COTTAGE HILLS — Judith A. Wilcox, 74, of Cottage Hills, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 8, 1944, the daughter of Albert and Helen Ann (Frazee) Lane. She married Carl Wilcox on Aug. 31, 2007 in St. Louis, MO and he survives.

Judith attended New Witness Fellowship Church in Meadowbrook. She enjoyed crafting, and going to auctions and yard sales. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her little man, "Pepper."

In addition to her husband, Carl, she is survived by a daughter, Regina Watson and her longtime companion, John Hageimeister, of Cottage Hills; four siblings, Robert Schnarr of Alton, Thomas lane of Arnold, MO, Shirley and Elvis Patrick of Eldorado, IL, and Jeanette Herring of Jerseyville, two sisters-in-law, Lisa Beason, and Linda Pettit and her companion Brenda Bess; three grandchildren, Marcus Bryant and his longtime companion, Kristian McKinney, Amanda Carroll, and Melissa Gullo; seven great-grandchildren, Torrie, Robert, Laura, Mercedes, Peyton, Baron, and Isabella; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jerry Wooten Jr.; a daughter, Deanna LaVine; and a grandson, Jammie LaVine.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, from Noon until the time of services at 5:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.