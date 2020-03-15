EDWARDSVILLE — Judith "Judy" Ann Woodward, 78, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 3:24 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Illinois.

Judy was born Aug. 26, 1941, in Litchfield, Illinois, the daughter of the late Erwin and Dorothy R. (Sellmeier) Ashauer.

Judy married Earl Hauschild June 1, 1963. Earl preceded her in death June 23, 1981. Judy then married Richard "Woody" Woodward June 2, 1984.

Besides her husband Richard, Judy is survived by one son, Richard J. Hauschild and his wife, Jennifer, of Edwardsville; two daughters, Debra L. Brand and her husband, Michael, of Yorktown, Virginia, and Diane S. Wattles and her husband, Eric, of Manito, Illinois; one step-son, Michael A. Woodward, of Bland, Missouri; two step-daughters, Patricia L. Woodward-Davis, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Tracy K. L. Woodward-Harris, of Reddick, Florida; nine grandchildren; and, one sister, Mary Ann Bagaglio and her husband, Eugene, of Arlington, Tennessee.

Judy worked for the Edwardsville Intelligencer for many years writing obituaries and at LS Delmar Studios as an assistant. She was also an Avon dealer for more than 30 years.

Judy really enjoyed traveling, camping and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. She also enjoyed going to Grafton to eat fish and watch the eagles. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Carpenter, Illinois.

A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home, in Edwardsville.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, at the funeral home with Rev. Heath R. Curtis presiding.

Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Family requests memorials to the or Zion Lutheran Church in Carpenter.

Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weberfuneralhome.com.