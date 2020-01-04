WASHINGTON — Judy was born in Alton, Illinois, on Jan. 20, 1942 and died in Fircrest, Washington, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, just weeks shy of her 78th birthday, of ​I​diopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Judy was born to Arthur (Bob) Kistner and Ann Jane (Jean) Schubert Kistner. She graduated from Alton High School in 1960 and headed to Southern Illinois University.

There she met Gene Hussey. While at S.I.U., Judy learned how to play bridge. She made sure that her beau, Gene, knew how to play and together they played for much of their lives.

Soon after graduation from S.I.U., Judy and Gene were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton on June 27, 1964.

They began their life together in Omaha, Nebraska, as Gene had his first job assignment with the U.S. Secret Service in Omaha. Judy briefly​ ​taught junior high math in Omaha, but she and Gene were soon transferred to New York City. From New York, they also lived in Philadelphia, Pennslyvania, and Dolton, Illinois, before finally settling in Fircrest, Washington, in 1973​.

Judy worked as a staff accountant for Tacoma Boatbuilding and in admitting at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was amazingly competitive and loved to compete in sports, especially tennis and card games, especially bridge. She loved to travel and went on many exciting adventures around the world. She attended daily Mass at St. Rita's parish and also volunteered counting money after weekend masses at Holy Rosary​ ​Church​.​ Judy was a prayerful and devoted Catholic, she suffered well with grace and had​ ​a​ ​childlike faith in the end.

Judy was predeceased by her parents and her brother Michael Kistner (Donna).

She is survived by her husband​ ​of over 55 years, Gene; her daughters, Megan Matthew (Scott) of Fircrest, Erin Keller (Stephen) of San Jose, California, and Kellyann Hussey of Tacoma; and her brother, Mark Kistner (MeMe) of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; Judy is also survived by her greatest loves, her grandchildren, Nathan, Lillian, Peter Matthew, Duncan, Gordon, Griffin, Fiona, Mary Frances, Henry Keller, and Emelia Hussey; also, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A funeral Mass is planned for Monday, Jan. 20 at St. Rita of Cascia at 11 a.m. with a rosary preceding the Mass. ​

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Judy's name to ​.