JERSEYVILLE — Julia Ann (Thomae) Reyne, 91, passed away Sept. 17, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor, surrounded by her family.

She was born Nov. 10, 1927, to William and Blanche (Bale) Thomae, in Chatham, Illinois.

Julie graduated from Alton High School in 1946. After working at Owens-Illinois Glass for five years, to save money to further her education, she attended Jewish Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1953. During her long career as a registered nurse she primarily worked at Alton Memorial and Wood River Township hospitals. She also loved making quilts and many other types of needlework. She was a member of Heartland Quilt Guild and quilted at First United Methodist Church of Wood River for many years. Julie attended College Avenue Presbyterian Church and was a 50-year member. She was a volunteer at her church and also at Gateway Regional Medical Center for several years.

On Feb. 24, 1962, Julie married Wesley Reyne and became a bonus mother to his three children. Wes and Julie spent many happy years together driving the backroads in the country and fishing, until his death in 2002.

She is survived by his three children, Edna Alexander, Carol Brown and Thomas (Marie) Reyne, all of Godfrey, Illinois, along with five grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Jane Doerr, Susan Showers, Wanda Schenato and Nellie Kojiro; along with son-in-laws Daniel Alexander and Steven Brown.

A memorial visitation will occur from 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 9, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for Lovejoy United Presbyterian and First United Methodist Churches, both in Wood River, Illinois.

