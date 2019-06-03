JULIANA DROSTE

BRIDGETON — Sr. Mary Juliana Droste, 99, of Bridgeton, Missouri, a Franciscan Sister of Mary for more than 75 years, passed away early Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home at The Sarah Community in Bridgeton.

Mary Anna Droste was born March 19, 1920, in Godfrey, Illinois, the second of thirteen children (nine girls, four boys) born to Theodore and Mary Anna (Brinkman) Droste. She attended St. Mary's School in Alton, Ilinois.

She entered the Sisters of St. Mary in 1944; she received the name Sr. Mary Juliana, and she professed final vows in 1950. In 1987 the Sisters of St. Mary reunited with the Sisters of St. Francis of Maryville, Missouri, as the Franciscan Sisters of Mary.

Sr. Juliana worked at St. Mary's Hospital, St. Louis, until 1954. She served at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin (1954–1957); as SSM novice mistress (1957–1960); at St. Mary of the Ozarks Hospital in Ironton, Missouri (1960–1964); at St. Mary's Hospital, Jefferson City, Missouri (1964–1975); and at Arcadia Valley Hospital in Pilot Knob, Missouri (1975–1980). In 1980 she moved to St. Francis Hospital, Marceline, Missouri; she served in that area for 32 years, ministering to shut-ins and patients in hospitals and nursing homes until moving to The Sarah Community in Bridgeton in 2012.

Sr. Juliana was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters, and three brothers. She is survived by two sisters, Gertrude Droste and Julia Mulrean, both of Godfrey, Illinois; a brother Paul (Dorothy) Droste of Alton, Illinois; a sister-in-law, Margie Droste, of Godfrey, Illinois; and a brother-in-law, Louis Hesse, of Burgaw, North Carolina, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

A Mass of Farewell will be held 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 in the chapel of The Sarah Community, 12284 DePaul Drive, Bridgeton, Missouri, with visitation at 12:45 p.m preceding the mass. Burial will be the following day at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.