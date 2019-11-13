GODFREY — June Bunting, 95, passed away at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, 12, 2019 at home.

June was born on July 30, 1924 in Oxford, Indiana, daughter of Kenneth and Nettie Wilkins.

June grew up on a farm and attended primary and secondary education in Oxford. After high school she went on to Purdue University where she met her first husband, Homer Hale. They had three children, Vincent Hale that preceded her in death, Linda (Hubert) Badgley, and Ken (Vicki) Hale.

June spent a number of years making slip covers for local customers prior to starting a position at Olin Corporation working in the accounting department for Winchester, Illinois. While there she met and married her second husband, Carl Bunting on July 10, 1973. Together they spent many years traveling and enjoying life until Carl's passing on Jan. 16, 2003.

In addition to her children, she leaves behind one sister, Rosemary Cross of Arlington, Virginia; and one brother who preceded her in death, James Wilkins of Oxford, Indiana. Additionally she leaves behind four grandchildren, Josh (Rhonda) Kottemann, Courtney (Jake) David, Ben Hale and Riley Hale; and six great grandchildren, Tristan Kottemann, Ashlyn Kottemann, Wilken David, Quinn David, Larkin David, and Sutton David.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois, with Rev. Mark Stelow officiating…

Burial will follow a Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the 5A's.

