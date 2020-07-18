1/1
June Gross
1928 - 2020
FLORIDA — June Lee (Aiken), 91, formerly of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

June was born on Dec. 25, 1928 in Alton, Illinois, to the late David and Virginia (Adams) Aiken and attended Alton High School.

She married her high school sweetheart, Richard G. Gross on Feb. 18, 1949 and together they shared in 70 years of marriage, prior to his death on Feb. 24, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Graveside services will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052.

Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Crawford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-9844
