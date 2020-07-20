1/
June Heindricks
BETHALTO — June Irene Heindricks, 87, passed away 4:39 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey, Illinois.

Born June 25, 1933 in McClure, Illinois, she was the daughter of James Monroe and Grethel (Hopkins) Hardin.

A homemaker, she had worked as a sales associate for J.C. Penny.

On Jan. 16, 1950 in Bethalto, Illinois, she married Edric W. Heindricks. He died July 2, 2016.

June had been a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora, Illinois, as well as Meadowbrook 1st Southern Baptist Church. She was actively involved in the "Heartland Guild", "Button Babe" and "Friday Hen Club" quilter groups.

Surviving are sons, James "Wendell" (Vickie) Heindricks of Springtown, Texas, Dale L. Heindricks of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Wilfred "Willie" R. (Sharon) Heindricks of Jerseyville; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Donald Hardin of Bland, Missouri, Randal Hardin of Seattle, Washington, and Gordon Hardin of St. Louis, Missouri; and sister, Ruth Crawford of Highlandville, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and six brothers, James, Jr., William, Gerald, Sidney, Cecil and Jackie Hardin.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Friday, July 24, at First Southern Baptist Church in Meadowbrook, Illinois. Pastor Kevin Auten will officiate.

Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to First Southern Baptist Church of Meadowbrook.

Marks Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
