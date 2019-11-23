GLEN CARBON — June, nee Cullen, Hobbs, 86, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Swansea, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Edwardsville Nursing & Rehabilitation.

June was born Tuesday, June 13, 1933 in Rector, Arkansas. June was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Hobbs; son, Phillip W. Hobbs; father, Raymond A. Cullen; mother, Lillian L., nee Mobbs, Valdez; and great-grandchild, Caleb Elliott.

Surviving are her husband, Gerald Dwight Hobbs of Glen Carbon; daughter, Jan (Tom) Elliott of Glen Carbon; sister, Doris (James) Burton of Rogers, Arkansas; grandchildren, Kimberly (Rocky) Hayward of Sunrise, Florida, Douglas (Dawn) Elliott of Troy, Illinois; great-grandchildren, John (Lindsey) Leto,Lauren (Kyle) Schmidt,Christien Elliott,Alaina Leto,Brannon Elliott,Jadon Elliott Rachaelle Elliott; great-great grandchildren, Xander and Hadley; sister-in-law, Sue Miller; brother-in-law, Herschel J. (Helen) Hobbs; and nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association.

Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, at Kurrus Funeral Home. Pastors Mike Fowler and Mike VanBritson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.