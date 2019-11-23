June Hobbs

GLEN CARBON — June, nee Cullen, Hobbs, 86, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Swansea, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Edwardsville Nursing & Rehabilitation.

June was born Tuesday, June 13, 1933 in Rector, Arkansas. June was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Hobbs; son, Phillip W. Hobbs; father, Raymond A. Cullen; mother, Lillian L., nee Mobbs, Valdez; and great-grandchild, Caleb Elliott.

Surviving are her husband, Gerald Dwight Hobbs of Glen Carbon; daughter, Jan (Tom) Elliott of Glen Carbon; sister, Doris (James) Burton of Rogers, Arkansas; grandchildren, Kimberly (Rocky) Hayward of Sunrise, Florida, Douglas (Dawn) Elliott of Troy, Illinois; great-grandchildren, John (Lindsey) Leto,Lauren (Kyle) Schmidt,Christien Elliott,Alaina Leto,Brannon Elliott,Jadon Elliott Rachaelle Elliott; great-great grandchildren, Xander and Hadley; sister-in-law, Sue Miller; brother-in-law, Herschel J. (Helen) Hobbs; and nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association.

Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, at Kurrus Funeral Home. Pastors Mike Fowler and Mike VanBritson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
