ALTON — June (Mitchell) Mosele passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2020.

She was married to Victor J. Mosele (d. 1998); and had two daughters, Ruth (McPhail) Cockburn (d. 2018) and Rebecca (Mosele) Carli-Mills.

Five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren survive her.

June's virtual memorial service will be livestreamed on Oct. 24, 9 a.m. CST and can be accessed at: lovejoyupc.org/june.

Memorials may be given to Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church or The Oasis Women's Center.