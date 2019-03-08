JUNE PEEK

GODFREY — June Marie Peek, 83, died at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Integrity of Godfrey, Illinois.

Born June 14, 1935 in Worden, Illinois, she was the daughter of Levi and Nellie (Garner-Rodgers) Welch.

She worked for Olin in the 1960s and then for the Journal Neighbors Paper and most recently for Senior Services Plus. She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Worden and had been a part of the Homebound Ministries program at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois.

On April 16, 1966 she married Macon Peek in Alton. He preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 1989.

Surviving is a daughter, Kathryn Peek of Alton; a son, Mark King (Diana) of Brighton, Illinois; five grandchildren, Shane King, Heather Kaizer (Tony), Adam King (Stephanie), Nathan Smith, and Hattie Blankenship (Doug); eight great-grandchildren, Ella and Violet King, Grace and Alex Kaizer, Ciera, Nick, Toni and Serenity Smith. Also surviving are two sisters, Vera Goode of Edwardsville, Illinois and Loretta Ryan of Latrobe, Pennsylvania and her loving friends at Hillcrest Apartments and her Homebound Ministry Friends.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul Heinemeier, Gene Welch and Gerald Welch; and a sister, Lanette Best.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.