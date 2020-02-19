SOUTH ROXANA — Melba "June" Sims, 88, died at 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020 at her son's residence in O'Fallon, Missouri.

She was born on June 22, 1931 in Alton to Harry Smith and Effie Marie (Cambell) Smith. She married Gerald A. Sims on April 13 1968 and were together until his passing on Sept. 26, 2017.

June worked for United Food and Commercial Worker Union Local 534 in Belleville, Illinois as a meat processor. She was a Lifetime member of Women's Axillary Wood River V.F.W. Post # 2859, South Roxana American Legion, and the Wood River Moose Lodge.

She is survived by two sons: Joey Ragusa of South Roxana, John and Beth Ragusa, Jr. of O'Fallon; seven grandchildren: Stephanie and Joshua Sheets of Wood River, Britaney and Brandon Grizzle of Moro, Steven Ragusa of Wood River, David and Kym Ragusa of Wood River, Crystal Dolbee of Wood River, Susan Peters of O'Fallon, and Micki Ragusa of O'Fallon; five sisters: Carol Meyers of Edwardsville, Bobbie Amburg of Grafton, Lorraine Daniels of Greenfield, Janice and Eddie Lara of Alton, and Ginger and Mike Lankford of East Alton; and one brother, Daniel and Elaine Wyhs of Bunker Hill.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy (Ragusa) Cloninger; two sisters, Marion Hallstead and Diane (Wyhs) Lowe; and three brothers, Richard Smith, Thomas Dean Wyhs and Michael Dale Wyhs.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb 21 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Services are at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the funeral home. Rev. Ron Johnson will perform the service. Burial will follow the services at Wanda Cemeterey in South Roxana.

Memorials may be made to Women's Axillary Wood River V.F.W. Post No. 2859. Condolences may be made at www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com.