June Wright

ROCKBRIDGE — June Evelyn Wright, 93, formerly of Rockbridge, Illinois, died Saturday, Sept. 26, at Lavender Ridge Assisted Living in Jacksonville, Illinois.

She was born Dec. 13, 1926 in Hillview to Ernest E. and Margaret E. (King) Griswold.

She married Donald (Bud) Wright Feb. 14, 1953 at St. Michael's Church in Greenfield, Illinois; and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2018.

Surviving is one son, Jon (Jackie) Wright of Greenfield; three grandchildren, Jeff (Rachel) Wright and Tim (Amber) Wright all of Rockbridge and Ashlyn (Derek) Birch of Belleville, Illinois; six great-grandchildren, Zack Wright, Addison Wright, Avery Wright, Brady Wright, Mackenzie June Birch, and Nolan Birch; one sister, Carole Sue (Larry) Bettis of Jacksonville; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Dawdy; and two brothers, William (Bill) and Everett Griswold.

June graduated from White Hall High School in 1945 and Our Savior's School of Nursing in 1950. She worked at Our Saviors' Hospital for several years as an RN.

She was a homemaker and farm wife in Rockbridge; and a member of the St. Michael's Ladies Club.

She enjoyed flower gardening and following the activities of her son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her family.

A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. at the St. Michael's Church in Greenfield.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of mass, at the church. Greene County Health Department regulations will be in place, due to Covid-19.

Burial will follow at the Witt Cemetery in Rockbridge. Memorials are suggested to the Witt Cemetery or the St. Michael's Ladies Club.

The Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements.

