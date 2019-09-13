ALTON — Junior Ray Daves, 87, died at 4:36 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at his home. Born March 1, 1932 in Wappapelo, Missouri, he was the son of Joe and Pearl (Hale) Daves.

Mr. Daves served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the Godfrey Gospel Tabernacle Church and the Farm Bureau. He retired as a serviceman for the Pepsi Company in 1997. He was the Pepsi Man of The Year in 1971. On Oct. 19, 1956 he married the former Gloria Hand in Alton. She survives.

Also surviving are four children, Jeffrey Daves (Lisa) of Norfolk, Virginia, Joan Beckwith (Greg) of Christopher, Illinois, Joy Beck (Doyle) of Godfrey, Illinois and Jay Daves (Tammy) of Lakeland, Florida; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Alfred Daves (Tommie), Leonard Daves (Anna) and Gary Daves (Debbie); and one sister, Melba Bick. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Herschel, Eskell and Lloyd Daves, and five sisters, Jane Goff, Rosemary Esparza, Verlene Hicks, Betty Henderson and Florence Klein.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Godfrey Gospel Tabernacle Church where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. Pastor Alfred Daves will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois with full military honors.

Memorials may be made to the Godfrey Gospel Tabernacle Church.