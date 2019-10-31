GRANITE CITY — Kaitlyn Rose (Dickerson) Scaggs, age 23, of St. Ann, Missouri, formerly of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Kaitlyn was a Granite City High School graduate. She enjoyed roller derby, Jiu Jitsu, and playing pool. She loved animals, having collected her own zoo, and loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Scaggs of St. Ann, Missouri; her mother, Melissa (Haxton) of Pontoon Beach, Illinois; her father, Theodore (Mike) M. Dickerson of Wood River, Illinois; three brothers: Steven (Andrea) Dickerson of Roxana, Illinois, Chad (Elizabeth) Dickerson of Godfrey, Illinois, and Andrew Basarich of Granite City; a mother-in-law and father-in-law, Kevin (Tamela) Scaggs of Troy, Illinois; two sisters-in-law: Felicia (Nick) Huang of Cincinnati, Ohio and Charissa (James) Holesko of Troy; a brother-in-law, Luke (Jessica) Scaggs of Collinsville, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are her uncles Tim (Belinda) Dickerson, Jesse Dickerson, Frank (Jill) Dickerson, and Thomas Dickerson; her aunts Melody (Albert) Covington, Sandi J. Dickerson, and Monica Haxton; nieces and nephews, Collin, Summer, Wessen, Brian; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Theodore and Carol Dickerson, her maternal grandmother Cathy Adams, her maternal great-grandparents Jack (Erma) Adams, as well as her uncle John Dickerson, and her aunt Carol Lynn Tuck.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, Illinois.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the funeralhome.

Burial will be in Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville.