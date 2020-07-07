Karen Barnett

ALTON —Karen Michele (Johnson) Barnett, age 59, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 17, 1960 in New York City to the union of JM Johnson and Doris B. Wyatt Johnson who preceded her in death.

Karen or Kayjay as known to her friends was raised in Alton, Illinois, and at a young age professed a love for Christ while attending Tabernacle Baptist Church in Alton with her grandmother, Sarah Wyatt.

She grew up to become an active member of Tabernacle serving in the tape ministry because of her love for music. She later became a loyal and active member of St. John's Baptist Church in Alton serving with the Ushers Ministry.

Karen attended and graduated from Alton High in 1978; she was fascinated by American Sign Language as a child and later attended Lewis and Clark Junior College earning an Associate of Science Degree for Interpreting. After working for years in the St. Louis, Missouri, Public School System as an interpreter, she went back to school and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication with a minor in Political Science. Karen was very active in the community and the lives of the youth of Alton, serving on the Lewis and Clark Upward Bound and Talent Search Staffs for years and her love for music landed her a morning show on WSIE radio.

In 1993 she was initiated into Bright Hope Chapter #85, Order of the Eastern Star, State of Illinois, Prince Hall Affiliation. She would later serve as Worthy Matron of Bright Hope in 1997 and she is a Past Deputy Lecturer of Eureka Grand Chapter. She was also a member of John Waller Court #81, Heroines of Jericho, serving as Most Ancient Matron.

In addition to her husband Harry; she leaves to cherish her memories, a daughter, Tiffany S. Barnett of Moultrie, Georgia; a son, Tamyus R. (Janet'Marie) Barnett of Calera, Alabama; five grandkids, Markeese, Ava'Lyn, Tamyus II, Queen, and Kya'Lyn; one brother, James B. Johnson of Lanham, Maryland; one uncle, Don (Angela) Wyatt of Weybridge, Vermont; three aunts, Evelyn (Robert) Wills of Godfrey, Illinois, Barbara (Simeon) Miller of Alton, Illinois and Linda (Charles) Timms of Southfield, Michigan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and grandparents; she was preceded in death by two sisters, Kim Yolanda Johnson and Tracy Arleta Johnson; two brothers, Derryl Johnson and Lathan Smith; and one grandson, Ja'Myus Barnett.

Public Visitation Friday, July 10, from 10 a.m. until private service for the family at noon at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.

Masks are mandatory.

Burial Upper Alton Cemetery.