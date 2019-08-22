JERSEYVILLE — Karen Jane Blackorby, 67, died at 9:20 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Carrollton, Illinois on Feb. 16, 1952, and was the daughter of Leon "Pat" ad Vera (Simpson) Blackorby.

Due to her loving nature, Karen was the perfect person to babysit for family members, and also found joy in extending her love other families as well. Later, she was employed at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center until retirement.

Surviving are a brother and sister in-law, David and Zonya Blackorby of Lake St. Louis, Missouri; three sisters, Kay Thompson of Jerseyville, Alice Bock of Godfrey, and Dorothy Ahring of Perry, Missouri; a brother in-law, Earl Fenstermaker of Jerseyville; a sister in-law, Rosemary Dotson of Jerseyville; along with numerous loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William Dotson and Kenneth Blackorby; two sisters, Linda Blackorby and Pamela Fenstermaker; and three brothers in-law, Joseph Thompson, Charles "Chuck" Bock, and Larry Strickler.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of funeral services at noon at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Sonny Renken will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the family, in care of the funeral, to assist in the placement of a tombstone in her honor.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.