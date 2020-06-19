Karen Brown

CALIFORNIA — Karen Annette Hurley Brown passed peacefully at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home in Oceanside, California, after a lengthy illness.

Karen was the daughter of Wesley E. and Mildred (Stanley) Hurley and was bom in Wood River, Illinois, Oct. 22, 1948. She graduated from Roxana High School in 1966 and attended Illinois State University in Bloomington, and Southem Illinois University in Edwardsville before moving to Chicago with her family. After many years of employment with Blue Cross/Blue Shield, she was able to fravel through Europe for several months before relocating to San Diego, California. Her dream of becoming an R.N. was realized in June, 1994 when she graduated from San Diego City College with her son, mother, siblings, cousins and friends in attendance Her first job was in Oxford, North Carolina, followed by employment at the Arizona University Medical Center in Tucson. She was able to return to California and confrmed her career at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa as a Surgical Nurse.

She was always ready to new things and see new places. Running five races became part of her life in the 1980's. Karen met Robert Brown in 2006 and they were married Feb. 14, 2007 in San Diego, Califronia.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Brown; son, Dr. Sajid Ahmed (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Maya and Grayson; brother, Gary Hurley (Joyce) and sons; also sister, Martha Hurley Swift (Raymond) and daughter.

After a Celebration of her life in Fullerton, California, on June 22, 2020, Karen's ashes will be brought home and placed with her parents, Wesley and Mildred Hurley at the Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois, at a date yet to be determined.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of San Diego County for their care and kindness during the last few weeks.

Memorial confribufions in memory of Karen Hurley Brown may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital:

ON LINE: stjude.org.

PHONE: 1-800-805-5856.

MAIL: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.