ALTON — Karen A. Jakel, 64, of Alton, Illinois, formerly of Grantfork, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Alton.

She was born on Friday, Jan. 21, 1955, in Highland, Illinois, the daughter of Harvey and Lorraine (nee Korte) Jakel.

Arrangements are pending at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.