STAUNTON — Karen L. (Knight) Kessler, 79, formerly of Jerseyville, Illinois, died at 5:05 a.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her residence after a brave battle with cancer.

She was born in White Hall, Illinois, on March 3, 1941, and was the daughter of Kenneth Kyle and Viola Violet (Ramey) Knight Sr.

She graduated from White Hall High School, and it was there that she met her future husband, Larry Gene Kessler.

The two married on July 11, 1958, and they soon began their family residing in Godfrey, Illinois, for many years. In 1976, the family moved to Jerseyville, where they were very active in the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville.

Together, they were Kentucky Fried Chicken franchisees, beginning with three stores in Alton, Wood River and Jerseyville, all of Illinois.

They would later grow into owning a total a 15 franchises throughout they area including three in Florida.

They would later branch out an establish the Dubbles franchise with locations in Jerseyville, East Alton, Wood River, Maryville and Jacksonville, all of Illinois.

She was a loving mother and grandmother, who took great pride in her family, and once you met her, it was apparent she was a huge Chicago, Illinois, Cubs fan.

Surviving are her four children and their spouses, Tracey and Tom Carpunky of Godfrey, Kelley Kessler, and her fiance', Timothy Gibbons of Jerseyville, Kenneth Kyle Kessler of Dallas, Texas, and Terri Jo and Luke Mussatto of Staunton, Illinois; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Oliver; and three brothers, William Troop, Keith Knight, and Kenneth Knight Jr.

Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions, private funeral services will be held at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, with burial to take place in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with Rev. Nancy Hubert officiating.

Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church in Staunton, where she was currently a member.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.