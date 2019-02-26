KAREN RAPPE

GODFREY — Karen Sue (Seymour) Rappe, 59, of Godfrey, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at her residence.

She was born Dec. 22, 1959, in Tucson, Arizona, the daughter of Howard Gene and Ava Marie (Devarose) Seymour.

Karen graduated from Alton High School in 1978. She was a unit clerk for years at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri and most recently, a homemaker. Karen enjoyed spending time with her kids and relatives. She especially bonded with her nieces and nephews. Her giving and caring personality showed as she always put others first. Karen was an avid reader and enjoyed reading her Bible.

Karen is survived by her cherished children, Brandi Sue and Ryan John Rappe; her siblings and their spouses, Terry and Patty (Bollini) Seymour, Randy and Janice (Jones) Seymour, Lynn Seymour, Gary and Tracy (Seymour) Bowling, Tonya (Seymour) Scarborough; she was a loving Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Ava Seymour, and nephews True and Parker Scarborough.

A private cremation ceremony will be held in her memory on March 10 at Bethalto Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Karen's memory may make a memorial contribution to 5A's Animal Shelter. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.