BETHALTO — Karen J. Rodgers, 68, of Moro, Illinois, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born on Jan. 3, 1952 in Alton, Illinois. She married Michael S. Rodgers on Aug. 22, 1970 in Alton, he survives.

Karen is survived by one daughter, Tracy Greer of Bethalto, Illinois; grandchildren, Kara and Brianna Greer; and great-grandson Kysen Greer-Lane.

Karen was a gentle sole, outgoing, loving, always saw the good in everything and in everyone. He enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Every year she crocheted hats for premie babies at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. She also loved giving her creations away hats, gloves, scarves just simply making her friends and loved ones feel special. Karen loved spending time with her family and friends. Every summer she enjoyed taking her grand-daughters to the ocean, taking them shopping, or just simply walking on the beach. It was a time for lots of memories to be made.

Karen was the heart, sole, and glue of this family. She was our everything. She will be deeply missed but will always be in our hearts.

Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 29, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will also be held at 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to .

