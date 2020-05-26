ALTON — Karen Sue Rogers-Gates, age 69, departed this life on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at St. Anthony Health Center in Alton, Illinois, with her family by her side. Susie, as she was affectionately called by her friends, was born on Sept. 30, 1950 in Decatur, Illinois, to Leroy Rogers, Sr. and Alberta [Smith] Rogers. She later moved to Alton, Illinois, where she graduated in 1971 from Alton Senior High School. After graduation, she married Bobby Gates and from this union one daughter, Toyer [now deceased] was born. Over the years, she worked as a homecare worker, hospital sitter, carpet cleaner, and a school bus monitor. Susie was a very fun-loving person who enjoyed attending community events, bible study, traveling, shopping, and dancing. However, her true love was singing in her church choir [Morning Star Baptist] and the Riverbend Community Choir. She is survived by her brothers, Leroy Rogers, Jr., Chicago, Illinois, and Robert "Bobby" Rogers, Waukegan, Illinois; sister, Mary Rogers Jason, Godfrey, Illinois; grandchildren, Terrea Gates and Keith Merchant, both of Alton; godchildren, Camillie Alexander of California and Shelly Johnson of Alton; four great-grandchildren, and one yet to be born; four aunts; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her dear friend, Ruthie Shorter. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Toyer; her nephew, Steven; and her aunt, Katherine Clark. Service will be private. Burial Upper Alton Cemetery Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.



