Karen Schmidt

INDIANA — Karen Lee Schmidt, 76, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her family is thankful for their extraordinary care and compassion.

Karen was born Sept. 14, 1943 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Kermit and Evelyn (Narup) Keehner. She attended Alton High three years and graduated from St. Teresa High School in Decatur, Illinois, Karen began her career as a legal secretary and paralegal with Armstrong, Winters, Prince, Featherstun and Johnson; and retired after more than 40 years.

She supported animal rescue/rights groups and adopted special needs pets. She loved to shop for collectibles at flea markets and estate sales. Karen attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Suzanne Brodwater (Will); grandchild, Caitlin Brodwater, Evansville; brother, Jon Keehner (Nancy), Alton; sister, Kristine Kline (John) of Godfrey, Illinois; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private services will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Memorials: Macon County Human Society. Condolences may be left to Karen's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

CDC Guidelines will be followed. Masks are required. Temperatures and screening will apply.

Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#35220. No password needed.