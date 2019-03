KAREN SWANSON

ALTON — Karen Ann Swanson, 74, departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Integrity of Alton, the mother of Eric Lambert.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 9 at Cathy Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois with Rev. David Goins as the Eulogist. Burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemetery on Saturday, March 9.