1/
Karen Thiel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROCKBRIDGE — Karen Sue "Susie" Thiel, 74, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Willow Rose.

She was born to Wayne & Wanda (Baker) Leonard on Aug. 5, 1945 in Hillview, Illinois.

Karen was a homemaker and a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. She loved gardening, antiquing, her cat Sugar Snow, and the Indian Nation. She was Miss Jersey County in 1963.

She married Robert Thiel on Jan. 14, 1967 at Holy Ghost.

Karen is survived by her husband, Robert Thiel; her daughter, Gail Carter; her grandchild, Elijah Carter; and her sibling, Rudy Cox.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. at Alexander Funeral Home.

Father Martin Smith will be officiating and burial will take place at Providence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Labre Indian School.

Alexander Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved