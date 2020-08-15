Karen Thiel

ROCKBRIDGE — Karen Sue "Susie" Thiel, 74, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Willow Rose.

She was born to Wayne & Wanda (Baker) Leonard on Aug. 5, 1945 in Hillview, Illinois.

Karen was a homemaker and a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. She loved gardening, antiquing, her cat Sugar Snow, and the Indian Nation. She was Miss Jersey County in 1963.

She married Robert Thiel on Jan. 14, 1967 at Holy Ghost.

Karen is survived by her husband, Robert Thiel; her daughter, Gail Carter; her grandchild, Elijah Carter; and her sibling, Rudy Cox.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. at Alexander Funeral Home.

Father Martin Smith will be officiating and burial will take place at Providence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Labre Indian School.

Alexander Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.