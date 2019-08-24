WOOD RIVER — Karen Wall, 78, passed away at 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 5, 1941, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Dave and Cordelia (Anderson) Jennings. She married Norman Wall on Sept. 13, 1963, in Rosewood Heights, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 2010.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Christopher and Wendie Wall of Los Angeles, California, and Douglas and Jennifer Wall of San Antonio, California; four grandchildren: Kyle, Kelsey, Meghann and Sydney; a sister: Sonja Casey; a brother: Charles Jennings; and many other extended family and friends.

Karen was employed at Olin for a short period of time prior to becoming a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, was a member of the Daylily Club in Edwardsville and playing cards. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Edwardsville.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.

In celebration of her life, graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in the chapel at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in BethaltoMemorials are suggested to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Edwardsville.

