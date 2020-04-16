JERSEYVILLE – Karen Sue Wiles, 52, died unexpectedly at 8:08 p.m., Monday, April 13, 2020 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital.

She was born in Carrollton, Illinois, on April 15, 1967 to Steve J. Scott and Wanda (Lacy) Freand.

Karen grew up in Jersey, Illinois, County and graduated with the class of 1986 from Jersey Community High School.

She was employed by McDonald's, most recently in Jerseyville, Illinois, as well as nearly 15 years at the Granite City, Illinois, location.

She married Gregory Wiles Sr. on April 5, 1986 and together they were the proud parents of three children.

Karen had a heart of gold. She took pleasure in the simple things in life and enjoyed surrounding herself with her family, most especially her grandchildren, who were her true pride and joy.

Surviving are her mother, Wanda Freand of Jerseyville; her father and step-mother, Steve and Theresa Scott of Carlinville, Illinois; two sons, Greg (Tobi) Wiles of Jerseyville and Matt Wiles of St. Peters, Missouri; a daughter, Beth Wiles of Jerseyville; 11 grandchildren, Lilly, Ezekiel, Eliana, Rylynn, Rion, Ryder, Piper, Shay, Matthew, Chloe and Amoni; two sisters and brothers in-law, Charlene and Jeff Cox of Shipman, Illinois, and Jennifer and Jimmy Kanz of Millbrook, Alabama; three brothers and sisters in-law, Steve and Natasha Scott Jr. of McHenry, Mississippi, Dwayne and Amy Chism of Carlinville, and Damion and Darlene Chism of Round Rock, Texas; in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; along with several aunts, uncles and extended family members.

Due to mandates surrounding COVID-19, private interment will take place at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. A memorial service celebrating Karen's life will be planned for a time when it is safe for people to gather together.

During this time of social distancing, it is imperative to share your support with the family at www.crawfordfunerals.com, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness is greatly appreciated.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.