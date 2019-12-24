ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Karen E. Will, 65, passed away at 12:27 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born April 12, 1954 in Alton, she was a daughter of Kenneth Lee and Dolores E. "Dode" (Drainer) Bridges.

Karen worked as a cook for the Hartford Elementary School for over 14 years. She enjoyed working puzzles and playing games, including Monopoly, Skip-Bo, and Aggravation. Her favorite hobby was baking delicious goods for family and friends.

She married Michael D. Will July 12, 1996. He survives. Also surviving are a son, Matthew L. Clark of Edmond, Oklahoma; sisters, Judith Ann Bridges (Doug Dawsey) of Kenner, Louisiana, Rhanda (Kevin) Hotz of Jerseyville, Illinois, Jeanne (Mike) Northway, Denise (DeWayne) Vetter, and Renee (Charles Slone) Bridges, all of East Alton; nine nieces and nephews, Curt Johnson, Marc Bridges, Crystal Angel, Darrin Vetter, Zak Hotz, DeAnna Steele, Heather Bridges, Hannah Bridges, and Myles Bridges; and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Lee Bridges.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 26 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

