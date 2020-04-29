ALTON — Karl "Mike" Wieckhorst, 66, passed away at 9:27 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at St. Louis, Missouri, University Hospital. He was born on June 24, 1953, in Wood River, Illinois, the son of the late Karl and Rose (Petrokovich) Wieckhorst. He married the former Barb Overton on Aug. 31, 1974, in Wood River, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Kori and Jim Sloan of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, and Kacie and Tony Gallegos of Jerseyville, Illinois; six grandchildren, Landon Gallegos, Drake Gallegos, Anna Sloan, Ava Sloan, James Sloan, and Elsie Sloan; a brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Sandy Wieckhorst of Wood River, Illinois; a sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Harold Maguire of Alton, Illinois; many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Mike was formerly employed at Griffith Distributing, Carpi Sun, Hytman Steel, and Theodoro Bakery. Mike owned and operated Mike's Coil Cleaning.

He was a member of the Wood River Moose Lodge #1349, the Eagles Aerie #254, the AMVETS, the Owls Club, and the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the United States Army Reserves for six years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karla Sutton.

Due to the COVID - 19 restrictions, private services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the Riverbend and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online guestbook available at http://www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com

