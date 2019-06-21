KARLA TEASLEY

GLEN CARBON — Karla Olson Teasley, 61, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Karla was born May 25, 1958 in Mauston, Wisconsin, to Harlan and Bessie (Thomas) Olson. She married Charles "Chuck" Teasley on Oct. 11, 1986 in Duluth, Minnesota. He survives and resides in Glen Carbon.

Together, they have three children whom survive: Brooks Teasley of Kirkwood, Missouri, Morgan (husband, Gene) St. Peter of Alton, Illinois, Cameron Teasley of Lauderdale, Mississippi. Also surviving are her siblings, Hans Olson of Eau Claire, WIsconsin, Kristi Olson of Denver, Colorado, Paul (wife, Betsy) Olson of Rogers, Minnesota, Ruth (husband, Warren) Thunstrom of Isanti, Minnesota, and Naomi (husband, Keith) Hockersmith of Gove, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews.

Karla was the vice president and chief customer experience officer at American Water. She worked collaboratively with the business leaders to ensure an optimal customer experience and implement new strategies to address changing customer needs and expectations. Ms. Teasley also led the company's integrated customer service center with locations in Alton, and Pensacola, Florida.

She joined American Water in 2007 as president of Illinois American Water. In this role, Ms. Teasley reinforced and strengthened customer, regulatory and local government relationships, drove operational and financial results and was the principal external contact for American Water in Illinois.

Prior to that, Ms. Teasley was the vice president of Louisville Co. in Kentucky, where she was responsible for all customer contact functions, as well as business development, capital budget and infrastructure planning, and pipeline design and construction. In addition, Ms. Teasley served as vice president and general counsel of Florida Water Services (a.k.a. Southern States Utilities, Inc.), providing in-house legal services supporting regulatory affairs and business development activities.

Ms. Teasley served on the Board of the Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois, the Illinois Manufacturers' Association and was a member of the Board and Executive Committee of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. She served on the Foundation Board of Lewis & Clark Community College and on the Resource Board of the Metropolitan Planning Council and was a member of the Illinois Business Roundtable, the American Water Works Association (Illinois Section), and the American Bar Association

Ms. Teasley earned her law degree from University of Minnesota Law School and completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire.

Memorial donations may be made to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Additional condolences may also be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com.

A memorial visitation for Karla will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, IL 62034.

A memorial service will follow the visitation, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.