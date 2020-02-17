ROCKBRIDGE — Karon J. Armstrong, 73, of Rockbridge, Illinois, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at the Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab Center.

She was born in Carrollton, Illinois, Dec. 4, 1946 to Alfred and Venia (Reno) Loy. She married Larry Joe Armstrong, Oct. 29, 1983 in Carlinville, Illinois, and he preceded her in death, Feb. 20, 2015.

Surviving are four sisters, Anna Mae (Don) Roberts of Greenfield, Illinois, Alice (Jerry) King of Jerseyville, Illinois, Marilyn Loy and Linda (Joe) Blake also of Greenfield; a sister-in-law, Betty (Fred) Roth of Carlinville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Dorothy Loy and Loretta Slightom; and three brothers, Thurman, Robert and Frank.

Karon was a member of the First Baptist Church and Celebrate Recovery Group both of Greenfield. She graduated from Greenfield High School in the class of 1964. She retired from Hertzberg Book Bindery after many years of service. She and Larry Joe enjoyed horse racing and she loved spending time with her family.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the Greenfield First Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the church. Burial will follow at the Oak Wood Cemetery north of Greenfield.

Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church or the .

The Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.