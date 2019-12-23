SOUTH ROXANA — Karon L. Barnes, 57, passed away 1:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born in Alton on Oct. 28, 1962, she was the daughter of Everett "Fats" and Pauline (Edwards) Booten.

She had worked as a cashier and in receiving for Shop and Save, and Schnucks Groceries for over 25 years.

On Nov. 8, 1980 in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, she married Kevin Barnes, Sr. He survives.

Also surviving are sons, Kevin Jr. (Heather) Barnes of Wood River, Illinois, Cody Booten of Alton; daughter, Kolette (David) Turner of Jerseyville, Illinois; nine grandchildren; and a brother, Mike Booten of East Alton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kody Daniel Barnes; and three brothers, Charlie, Mark and Ted Booten.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. David Sever will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of medical expenses.