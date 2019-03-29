KATHERINE CARTER

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Katherine Marie Carter, 76, passed away 7:55 am, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina on March 2, 1943, she was one of 14 children of Sam and Blanche (Holt) Chadwick.

A homemaker, she had been active with the East Alton Legion Post 794 Auxiliary.

On Oct. 11, 1975 in Godfrey, Illinois, she married Forrest A. Carter. He survives.

Surviving also are two sons, Mark (Bradi) Carter, John (Windy) Carter; grandchildren, Alexandra Carter, Michael R. Hill, III and Kenneth J. Hill.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to .