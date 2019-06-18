KATHERINE GEGG

WEST ALTON — Katherine M. Gegg, age 83, of West Alton, Missouri, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Dorsey, Illinois surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on March 26, 1936 in Leadwood, Missouri, the daughter of William and Daisy (Thornton) Bannister. She married Dwight Gegg on Aug. 26, 1953.

Katherine enjoyed crafting, gardening and crossword puzzles. She is fondly remembered for her love of cooking. Katherine was a beloved Mother and caregiver who was deeply loved by her family.

In addition to her husband Dwight, she is survived by six children and their spouses; Brenda Keene of St. Charles, Missouri, Gwen and Gary Schoenemann of Dorsey, James and Rebecca Gegg of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Joseph and Robin Gegg of St. Charles, Sandy and Ken McMullin of St. Peters, Missouri, and David and Belinda Gegg of Florrisant, Missouri, three siblings and their spouses; Richard and Nancy Bannister, Marion and Margie Bannister and Lenora and Ken Borecek; twenty grandchildren, twenty two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She is proceeded in death by her parents and four siblings; Marvin McCarron Damon Bannister, Alvin Bannister and Gloria Bannister.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 3. Location TBD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .