EAST ALTON — Katherine Flora "Kat" Johnson, 96, passed away 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in Rosewood Care Center of Alton, Illinois.

Born Feb. 20, 1923 in Herrin, Illinois, she was the daughter of Joseph and Grace "Woolridge" Nohava.

After graduating from Galatia High School, she came north to work for the Western Cartridge Company. She then worked at Wood River Township Hospital for 10 1/2 years and then to Pepsi-Cola in Alton for another 27 1/2 years before retiring. She was an active member of Godfrey Church of Christ, having taught Sunday School for 35 years.

She married Ernest Johnson on June 30, 1946 in Walpole, Illinois. He died March 19, 1992.

Surviving are her daughter, Donna Moore of East Alton; grandchildren, Kim Moore (Heather) , Kathleen (Bill) Wellman, Samuel L. Moore, James S. Moore; great-grandchildren, Teresa (Joe) Halleran, Shelby Striegel, Billy Halleran, Adam (Jessica) Bishop; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Sue Alexander of Wood River, Illinois

Her parents, husband, and three brothers, Joe, Bobby and Bill Nohava, preceded in death.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, where services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12. Allan Eldridge and James Lampley will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be given to Godfrey Church of Christ.