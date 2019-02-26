Obituary
Print

Katherine Kopp


KOPP

POCAHONTAS — Katherine L. "Katie" Kopp, 83, of Pocahontas, Illinois , died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, Illinois and from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, March 4 at Highland Hope United Methodist Church in Highland. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4 at Highland Hope United Methodist Church in Highland. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
