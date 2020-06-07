Katherine Sasser
BETHALTO — Katherine "Marie" Sasser, 88, passed away at 12:10 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born January 13, 1932 to Willie Earl and Bessie Lee (Ray) Wiseman. On February 14, 1951 she married Jesse "David" Sasser in Hernado, Mississippi. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2015.

She was a member of Meadowbrook 1st Southern Baptist Church, where she was the Church clerk, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School for many years. Marie was always concerned and caring for her children and loved spending time with them and her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and for having a story for everything. Marie was also an avid Cardinal's Baseball fan and was influenced by the sermons of Billy Graham.

Marie is survived by her children, Tim Sasser (Teri) of Williston, ND, Patty Hemken (Jeff) of Hillsboro, IL, Janie Denton (Jim) of Palmer, AK, Marty Sasser (Renee) of Cottage Hills, IL, Starla Cain (Mark) of Bethalto, IL, Shelly Hopson (Donnie) of Mills River, NC, and Terry Sasser (Elizabeth) of Belvidere, IL; her 4 legged child, Pete; a half-brother, Ray Garrett (Janet) of Litchfield, IL; 20 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Jesse "David", she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Barry Lynn Sasser; a grandson, Aaron Sasser; a great grandson, Nehimiah Sasser; and all of her brothers and sisters.

A carcade visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 11 am until 1 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf funeral Home in Bethalto.

A private family service will follow, and a private burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Meadowbrook 1st Southern Baptist Church or at The First Baptist Church in Bethalto.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
