KATHERINE TOPE

WOOD RIVER — Katherine Tope, age 90, died at 4:14 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Integrity Health Care of Wood River. She was born on Dec. 6, 1928 in West City, Illinois, to Hirl Lem and Opal Gussie (Dethrow) Cockrum.

Katherine married Peter Hugh Tope on Aug. 3, 1946 and was together until his passing on Oct. 28, 2005

Katherine was a devoted homemaker and was a member of the First Christian Church of Wood River for over thirty years.

Surviving are her 2 sons; Garry Lee Tope of Reno, Nevada, Billy Harold Tope of Wood River, Illinois, and a sister; Nola Lee Bogosian of Orland Park, Illinois.

Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Mar Willis, and her brother, Charles Ross Cockrum.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Memorial service will at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14 at Gray Funeral Home with Pastor Walter McCaslin officiating. Burial will take place at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church. Condolences at www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com