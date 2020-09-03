BETHALTO — Kathleen Marie Dubbelde, 89, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur, Illinois.

Kathy was born in Prairietown, Illinois, on Feb. 2, 1931, the daughter of Kenneth and Hulda (Knoche) Coatney.

She married Victor Dubbelde on June 6, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill, Illinois. She graduated from Bunker Hill High School in 1949 and was employed as a secretary for many years retiring from Fred Bright State Farm Insurance Agency.

She loved and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her many friends will recall her love of camping, square dancing, playing bridge and traveling.

Every Labor Day weekend her Bethalto home on Logan Street would be open to friends and family; this became the defacto site of the Annual Dubbelde Family Reunion that's left us with many wonderful memories.

Surviving are her son Jim Dubbelde and his wife, Cheryl of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Teresa Dubbelde of Mount Olive; and son-in-law, Tom Brinkmann of St Louis, Missouri; her grandchildren are: Joshua Dubbelde of Decatur, Jamie (Steve) Munda of Minooka, Nikki (Josh) Heltsley of Mt. Olive, Taylor (Justin) Bertolini of Staunton, Katie Brinkmann, and Grace Brinkmann of St. Louis; her great-grandchildren brought much joy to her life—Avery and Alexander Dubbelde, Peter, Matthew, and Bridgit Munda, and Tucker Heltsley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor; son, Karl; daughter, Ann; her mother and father; and brothers, Richard, Norman, and Maurice.

The family wishes to thank everyone for all of their thoughts and prayers, now as well as times past. It's been your love and support that's kept us strong.

A private burial service will be held at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bethalto, with Pastor Wade Helmkamp officiating.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to the Huntington's Disease Society, 3286 Ivanhoe Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.