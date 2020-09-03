1/1
Kathleen Dubbelde
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BETHALTO — Kathleen Marie Dubbelde, 89, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur, Illinois.

Kathy was born in Prairietown, Illinois, on Feb. 2, 1931, the daughter of Kenneth and Hulda (Knoche) Coatney.

She married Victor Dubbelde on June 6, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill, Illinois. She graduated from Bunker Hill High School in 1949 and was employed as a secretary for many years retiring from Fred Bright State Farm Insurance Agency.

She loved and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her many friends will recall her love of camping, square dancing, playing bridge and traveling.

Every Labor Day weekend her Bethalto home on Logan Street would be open to friends and family; this became the defacto site of the Annual Dubbelde Family Reunion that's left us with many wonderful memories.

Surviving are her son Jim Dubbelde and his wife, Cheryl of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Teresa Dubbelde of Mount Olive; and son-in-law, Tom Brinkmann of St Louis, Missouri; her grandchildren are: Joshua Dubbelde of Decatur, Jamie (Steve) Munda of Minooka, Nikki (Josh) Heltsley of Mt. Olive, Taylor (Justin) Bertolini of Staunton, Katie Brinkmann, and Grace Brinkmann of St. Louis; her great-grandchildren brought much joy to her life—Avery and Alexander Dubbelde, Peter, Matthew, and Bridgit Munda, and Tucker Heltsley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor; son, Karl; daughter, Ann; her mother and father; and brothers, Richard, Norman, and Maurice.

The family wishes to thank everyone for all of their thoughts and prayers, now as well as times past. It's been your love and support that's kept us strong.

A private burial service will be held at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bethalto, with Pastor Wade Helmkamp officiating.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to the Huntington's Disease Society, 3286 Ivanhoe Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved