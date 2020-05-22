BRUSSELS — Kathleen "Kathy" Fortschneider, 72, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1947 to Clem and Irene (Siemer) Hillen of Meppen, Illinois. On Jan. 11, 1969 she married Gary Fortschneider at St. Joseph's Church in Meppen. Kathy was a homemaker, babysitter, and house cleaner. She enjoyed garage sale shopping with her friend, Mary Ellen, and playing with her grandchildren. Besides her husband of 51 years; she is survived by a son, Tony Fortschneider of Brussels, Illinois; two daughters and sons-in-laws, Jackie (Pat) Shortal of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Carrie (Gerald) Friedel of Batchtown, Illinois; three grandchildren, Sydney Hagen, Ashlee Fortschneider, and Charlie Friedel; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Pat Friedel of St. Charles, Missouri, Marie (Jon Jay) Kinder of Meppen, and Jane (Dave) Badgely of Alton, Illinois; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Jeanette Held of Brussels, and Butch and Betty Fortschneider of Brussels; also surviving is Heather Sievers, whom she loved like a daughter; along with a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Ronnie Friedel, Mike Conlee, and Louis Held; and a great nephew, Jacob Hagen. A carcade visitation will be held on Monday, May 25, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Gress Kallal and Schaaf in Brussels. A private graveside will be held on Tuesday, May 26, at Cresswell Cemetery in Golden Eagle, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Cresswell Cemetery or South County Ambulance. Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



