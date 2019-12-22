Kathleen Kirksey (1951 - 2019)
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL
62040
(618)-931-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
Obituary
GRANITE CITY — Kathleen "Kathy" Kirksey, 68, of Granite City, passed away on Sat., Dec. 21, 2019.

She was born Sept. 5, 1951 in East St. Louis. She married Robert Dale Kirksey on July 5, 1981 in Edwardsville and he survives. She retired as a speech therapist from the Alton School District after 35 years of dedicated service in teaching.

She is survived by husband, Robert Dale Kirksey, and other family and friends.

Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 12 noon. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Belleville. Memorials may be made to Down Syndrome Association. For details, visit www.irwinchapel.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
