GRANITE CITY — Kathleen "Kathy" Kirksey, 68, of Granite City, passed away on Sat., Dec. 21, 2019.

She was born Sept. 5, 1951 in East St. Louis. She married Robert Dale Kirksey on July 5, 1981 in Edwardsville and he survives. She retired as a speech therapist from the Alton School District after 35 years of dedicated service in teaching.

She is survived by husband, Robert Dale Kirksey, and other family and friends.

Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 12 noon. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Belleville. Memorials may be made to Down Syndrome Association. For details, visit www.irwinchapel.com.